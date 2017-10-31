JSE a little higher with a number of mining stocks standing out

The JSE closed slightly firmer on Tuesday as a late-afternoon dip in the rand supported miners and property stocks.

The rand was at R14.1749 to the dollar at the JSE’s close from Monday’s R14.0641.

Trade was directionless for most of the day as the market awaited a number of local and global developments. Platinum stocks stood out, with Lonmin stretching its month-long rally to a heady 55%, though the gains came off a very low base.

Retailers were lower as Shoprite’s subdued update earlier in the week spooked the sector. Banks closed weaker on downgrade concerns following Moody’s update on Monday, in which it described Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget statement as "credit negative".

Rand hedge property stocks were buoyed by a strong performance from market cap leader Nepi Rockcastle and a recovery by Capital & Counties, while some local property results disappointed.

Octodec delivered just 0.8% growth in dividend per share for the year to end-August 2017, while Delta lifted interim distributable earnings by 5.3%.

In the US, the market was awaiting President Donald Trump’s appointment of the new chair of the US Federal Reserve with Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell the apparent front-runner.

Powell had consistently backed current chair Janet Yellen’s plan to hike rates slowly to head off a potential surge in inflation, without disrupting an economic recovery that remained in a fragile state, FxPro analysts reported.

Upbeat data from the eurozone put a lid on dollar gains with the Dow flat soon after the JSE’s close. However, flash third-quarter GDP growth for the bloc came in at a quarterly 0.6%, slightly lower than the second quarter’s 0.7%, but above consensus expectations.

Preliminary consumer price data for the eurozone in October came in on the weak side, as headline inflation eased to 1.4%, slightly below the consensus for 1.5%. Core inflation, in contrast, was significantly lower than expected, at 0.9%, from a consensus of 1.1%, making it more likely the European Central Bank would continue with its dovish stance for longer, analysts said.

Locally, the JSE was holding up well as Gigaba’s disappointing budget statement weakened the rand, which supported the stock market. There had been some silver linings, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers analyst Izak Odendaal. These included that expectations had been lowered, making an upside surprise possible, and there was no allocation to any nuclear power build programme.

Odendaal said markets were moved by surprises, thereby explaining the rand sell-off and rise in bond yields. "But markets have now reset expectations," he said.

The all share closed 0.17% higher at 58,980.1 points, after briefly crossing the 59,000-point level earlier. Platinums rose 1.61%, resources 0.89%, property 0.39% and financials 0.26%. Food and drug retailers shed 0.77%, general retailers 0.56% and banks 0.39%.

Anglo American ended the day 1.3% higher at R265.09.

Sasol jumped 2.04% to R413.67, despite Brent crude being 0.55% lower at $60.53 a barrel.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco lost 0.79% to R910 but Richemont gained 0.73% to R130.34.

Brait dropped 1.6% to R52.90.

Harmony Gold dropped 1.67% to R24.19 but Sibanye-Stillwater gained 1.16% to R18.31.

Lonmin gained 5.07% to R19.48, Impala Platinum 3.21% to R39.22 and Jubilee 1.27% to 80c.

FirstRand shed 1.06% to R51.25 and Nedbank 0.30% to R207.37.

Retailers Woolworths lost 1.28% to R56.35, Massmart 3.14% to R107.05 and Pick n Pay 1.4% to R59.30.

PPC jumped 4.1% to R7.37.

In property stocks Capital & Counties rose 4.04% to R49.94, Hyprop 1.38% to R106.35 and Nepi Rockcastle 0.85% to R197.66.

Octodec plummeted 8.26% to R20.09.

Naspers softened 0.17% to R3,445, after opening around record levels.

Paper and pulp group Sappi closed 0.91% lower at R94.70.

