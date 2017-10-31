Gold is steady as dollar weakens slightly

London — Gold steadied on Tuesday amid a slightly weaker dollar, but the precious metal remained largely in a holding pattern as investors awaited central bank meetings, US payrolls data and the announcement of the next Federal Reserve chief.

The dollar touched an 11-day low versus the yen on investor caution over political turmoil in the White House, with the Japanese currency showing little reaction after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) kept its monetary policy steady as widely expected. The US Federal Reserve will begin a two-day policy meeting later this session, and US President Donald Trump is likely to pick Fed governor Jerome Powell as the next head of the US central bank on Thursday. Powell is seen as more dovish than other contenders for the post like Stanford University economist John Taylor.

"With Powell being a dove, it kind of keeps the status quo, so we still see the dollar going higher from here, but in a gradual fashion. That’s likely to be a source of modest downward pressure for gold," said Martin Arnold, commodity strategist at ETF Securities.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,275.69/oz at 9.26am GMT. It has shed about 0.3% so far in October, in what could be its second consecutive monthly decline. US gold futures for December delivery dipped 0.1% to $1,276.60.

Ongoing political unrest in Catalonia was also in focus for gold, seen as a safe-haven asset, along with US payrolls data on Friday and a Bank of England (BoE) policy meeting on Thursday.

"The market is catching its breath for what will be a very data-heavy second half of the week," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with Oanda.

"Gold itself appears to have lost any risk-aversion premium for now and is thus completely at the mercy of the nuances of the US bond and stock market, and by default the US dollar," he added.

Federal investigators probing Russian interference in the 2016 US election charged Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and another aide, Rick Gates, with money laundering on Monday.

The news has pressured the dollar, but global stock markets continued their ascent on Tuesday to near a whisker of their record highs, indicating investors continue to favour assets perceived as risky versus safe-haven gold.

Among other precious metals, silver edged up 0.1% at $16.86/oz.

Platinum gained 0.1% to $919/oz, while palladium climbed 0.9% to $972.60/oz.

