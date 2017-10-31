Gold hardly changed as traders focus on central bank meetings

"The market is catching its breath for what will be a very data-heavy second half of the week," said Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley.

"Gold itself appears to have lost any risk-aversion premium for now and is thus completely at the mercy of the nuances of the US bond and stock market, and by default the US dollar," he added.

The dollar was flat against the yen after the BoJ’s decision to keep monetary policy steady even as it slightly cut its inflation forecast for the current fiscal year.

The greenback slipped 0.4% against a basket of currencies on Monday after reports that former aides of US President Donald Trump, including former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, were charged by federal authorities probing Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"The focus [for gold investors] is on the Fed meeting and the apparent transfer to the new chair next year. Everything else is secondary unless it moves the dollar much.… Investors are really cautious going into that," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.

Trump was likely to pick Fed governor Jerome Powell as the next head of the US central bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday. Powell is seen as being more dovish on monetary policy than other contenders for the post, especially compared with Stanford University economist John Taylor, who has been regarded as another top challenger for the position.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,281/oz, a break above which could lead to a gain to the next resistance level at $1,286, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.1% at $16.841/oz.

Platinum gained 0.5% to $920.80/oz, while palladium climbed 0.7% to $971.50/oz.

In October, silver has risen 1.2%, platinum nearly 1%, while has palladium gained 4%.

Reuters