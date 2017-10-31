Futures rise as JSE all share briefly crosses 59,000 points

South African futures were higher on Tuesday after the JSE all share briefly rose above 59,000 points during the course of the day, despite flat US and European markets.

The Dow was up 0.13% to 23,379.56 points soon after the JSE’s close while the CAC 40 added 0.15%.

The all share closed 0.17% higher at 58,980.1 points. Platinums rose 1.61%, resources 0.89%, property 0.39%, and financials 0.26%. Food and drug retailers shed 0.77%, general retailers 0.56% and banks 0.39%.

Global investors were awaiting fresh signals on the US economy, a flurry of corporate earnings, and a pending leadership announcement at the US Federal Reserve, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The market was keeping an eye out for further revelations on Russian influence in the US election after Paul Manafort, the former chairman of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign, was taken into custody.

Some investors said the charges may divert Trump’s attention from his legislative priorities, most prominently the push to revamp the tax code by reducing rates for corporations and many individuals.

"It can’t be good," said David Coard, head of fixed income at Williams Capital Group. "There’s going to be speculation on how this impacts the legislative and executive agenda in Washington."

Stocks across Europe sat around five-month highs on Tuesday, with the last session of what’s set to be a winning month of October, seeing share-price gains for airline Ryanair and major oil producer BP.

Dow Jones Newswires said Chinese stocks had steadied after falling on Monday amid concerns of rising corporate defaults in China as the government reined in lending. The Shanghai Composite reversed early losses to edge up 0.1%, with China’s bond market stabilising somewhat after yields on the benchmark Chinese government bond prices reached a three-year high on Monday. The Shenzhen stock benchmark reversed losses and was up 0.5%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index rose 0.59% to 53,342 points. The number of contracts traded was 17,183 from Monday’s 18,608.