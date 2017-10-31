Bonds slightly weaker as rand softens on dollar gains

South African bonds were slightly weaker at midday on Tuesday as the market followed a marginally softer rand.

At 11.30am the yield on the R186 was at 9.08% from 9.075% and the R207 was at 7.755% from 7.74%.

The rand was at R14.0913 to the dollar from R14.0641. The euro was at $1.1637 from $1.1651.

The rand has been reasonably stable this week after a sharp retraction last week following Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s disappointing medium-term budget policy statement, recovering half of its losses in the post-budget move from R13.75 to R14.35 to the dollar.

The rand showed little reaction to a warning by ratings agency Moody’s on Monday that Gigaba’s budget was "credit negative", heightening concern about a possible downgrade on November 24, even before the ANC’s elective conference in December.

A junk rating on domestic bonds could lead to an outflow of an estimated R100bn from the South African bond market as SA would then be ejected from the World Government Bond Index (WGBI).

Nedbank analysts said the market saw a significant foreign capital outflow of R4.73bn from the bond market on Monday.

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) trader Deon Kohlmeyer said local bonds had similarly corrected from weaker levels after the budget, with yields on the R186 falling to 9.07% from 9.40%. The yield was at 8.7% before the budget policy statement.

"The one market which is still lagging, is the forward rates agreement (FRA) market where rate hikes are still being priced in from as early as next year," Kohlmeyer said.

RMB is of the opinion that the Reserve Bank has room to cut rates in 2018.

Some analysts have warned that a lot of weakness has already been priced into local bonds, compared to the yields of developed markets.

The sell-off in bonds means that yields are even more attractive relative to other South African assets as well as global bond yields, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers investment strategist Dave Mohr.

He said there were clearly risks to the country’s fiscal landscape, and the prospects for interest-rate cuts had diminished substantially.

"But there are also risks to being too pessimistic since political developments could easily see the rand rally and bonds surge," Mohr said.

US treasury bond prices rose on Monday, pulling yields lower, amid reports reinforcing the expectation that President Donald Trump was leaning towards Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell as the next Fed chairperson, who is regarded as slightly less hawkish than the other contenders.

The US 10-year was at 2.3742% from 2.3697%.