Bonds marginally weaker following consolidation

South African bonds were fairly steady, albeit at fractionally weaker levels, on Tuesday afternoon amid apparent consolidation.

The local fixed-income market suffered dramatic moves last week when Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered the medium-term budget policy statement, which painted a dire picture of the local economy.

The yield on the benchmark R186 bond spiked by as much as 56 basis points in the immediate aftermath of the speech before subsequently dropping again.

Analysts say it is only a matter of time before Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings strip SA of its investment grade-status on its local currency debt.

A so-called junk rating on domestic bonds could lead to an outflow of an estimated R100bn from the market as SA would be ejected from the Citi world government bond index.

"Markets have priced in the potential credit downgrade to an extent, but not completely," said Luke Alers, CEO of Kaon Capital, adding that rand could weaken to about R14.50/$ if ratings agencies do confirm the downgrade.

Moody’s and SP Global Ratings are scheduled to announce results of their latest reviews on November 24, but it is not clear if the two ratings agencies will pull the trigger then or if they will await the outcome of the ANC’s elective conference in December.

The result of the conference is widely regarded by the markets as a key event that will shape the path for the country’s economy.

At 3.03pm, the yield on the R186 bond was at 9.095%, from 9.075% and the R207 was at 7.79% from 7.74%.

The rand was at R14.1139 to the dollar from R14.0641. The euro was at $1.1641 from $1.1651.