Markets

Bonds at the mercy of ratings agencies

31 October 2017 - 10:13 Reitumetse Pitso
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African bonds were unchanged on Tuesday morning, while the rand made mild gains against the dollar.

The local bond market was at the mercy of ratings agencies after last week’s disappointing medium-term budget policy statement.

On Monday, ratings agency Moody’s report on the medium-term budget raised the concern that a large amount of capital would flow out of SA’s bond market. The ratings agency said that the budget signalled a change in policy direction that was credit negative.

Nedbank analysts said the market saw a significant foreign capital outflow of R4.73bn from the bond market on Monday.

Sasfin Securities fixed-income traders said further downgrades were expected.

At 9.30am the benchmark R186 government bond was unchanged at 9.075%.

The rand was at R14.0326 to the dollar from R14.0641.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Rising unemployment may knock rand further
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE pushes higher in broad-based ...
Markets
3.
Here's what you need to know about emerging ...
Markets
4.
JSE closes higher on Naspers, while platinums and ...
Markets
5.
Rand slightly firmer to the dollar as market eyes ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.