Bonds at the mercy of ratings agencies

South African bonds were unchanged on Tuesday morning, while the rand made mild gains against the dollar.

The local bond market was at the mercy of ratings agencies after last week’s disappointing medium-term budget policy statement.

On Monday, ratings agency Moody’s report on the medium-term budget raised the concern that a large amount of capital would flow out of SA’s bond market. The ratings agency said that the budget signalled a change in policy direction that was credit negative.

Nedbank analysts said the market saw a significant foreign capital outflow of R4.73bn from the bond market on Monday.

Sasfin Securities fixed-income traders said further downgrades were expected.

At 9.30am the benchmark R186 government bond was unchanged at 9.075%.

The rand was at R14.0326 to the dollar from R14.0641.