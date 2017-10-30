Rand slightly firmer to the dollar as market eyes global central bank moves

The rand was mixed against major global currencies on Monday afternoon, but slightly stronger against the dollar, as investors kept an eye out for monetary-policy developments, notably in the US and UK.

Analysts said the rand seemed overstretched, having lost as much as 5% last week following the medium-term budget policy statement, but would be at the mercy of movements in the dollar and euro this week.

A busy schedule for data releases and central bank statements ends this week with US nonfarm payrolls data for October on Friday. With a December interest-rate increase almost entirely priced in, the data would, however, need to deviate significantly from expectations to move the market, analysts said.

Earlier in the US, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation — the price index for personal consumption expenditures — increased 0.4% in September from the prior month and rose 1.6% on the year, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

No change in interest rates is expected from the US Federal Reserve on Thursday, but US President Donald Trump has indicated that he would announce a successor to Fed chair Janet Yellen this week.

According to reports current Fed governor Jerome Powell appears to be the front-runner.

The Bank of England, is however, expected to raise rates on Thursday, with the rand weaker against sterling on Monday afternoon. The Bank of Japan is also expected to make an announcement on Thursday.

Interestingly, despite markets strongly pricing in a rate increase in the UK — 85% on Monday morning — policy makers had given the impression that they were not so convinced in recent public appearances, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam. Any decision to raise rates was unlikely to be unanimous.

At 3pm, the rand was R14.0735 to the dollar from Friday’s R14.1106‚ at R16.3439 to the euro from R16.3838, and at R18.5725 to the pound from R18.5273.

The euro was at $1.1613 from $1.1612.