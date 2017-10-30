Markets

Rand on recovery path after bruising week

30 October 2017 - 10:55 Andries Mahlangu
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

The rand was a lot calmer on Monday morning, a far cry from last week during which the local currency dipped as much as 5% to the dollar, as markets digested the implications of the medium-term budget policy statement.

"It is impossible to [predict] where the rand should trade after the budget, but this morning’s levels seem a lot more justified than Friday’s overshoot," Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said.

Foreigners have sold a net R6.2bn worth of local bonds over the past week, helping to drag the local currency to lows of 14.33/$, its lowest in about year.

But the rand managed to recoup some of its losses in early trade, helped in by the relatively steady dollar, which was the currency of choice during last week’s trade.

For the new week, currency markets will have plenty of economic data to digest, as well as the announcement of the new US Federal Reserve chair, who will take over from Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February.

Fed governor Jerome Powell and economist John Taylor are considered the front-runners to head the world’s most influential central bank.

At 10.04am on Friday, the rand was R14.0844 to the dollar from Friday’s R14.1106, at R16.3709 to the euro from R16.3828 and at R18.5329 to the pound from R18.5263.

The euro was at $1.1623 from $1.1612.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Famous Brands may give JSE indigestion on Monday
Markets
2.
Pots of money put to good use — financial, ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week higher as retailers ...
Markets
4.
Gold slips as mood turns cautious ahead of ...
Markets
5.
Gold rises on safe-haven appeal after Catalonia ...
Markets

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.