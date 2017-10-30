The JSE opened the week with most of the major indices posting gains on Monday, but food and drug retailers were slightly off, after the market was disappointed by Shoprite’s latest operational update.

The rand continued to recover from losses sustained last week, with the local bourse appearing unfazed by a statement from ratings agency Moody’s, which described last week’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) as "credit negative".

The all share added 0.28% to 58‚879.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.14%. Platinums rose 1.92%‚ banks 0.76%‚ general retailers 0.73%‚ gold miners 0.59%, financials 0.44%, and property 0.22%. Food and drug retailers lost 0.80% and resources 0.09%.

Markets had now re-set expectations and further downgrades were being priced in, said Old Mutual Multi-Managers strategists Dave Mohr and Izak Odendaal. Investors should, therefore, be cautious of a knee-jerk reaction in the selling out of local assets, the analysts said.

The rand is expected to provide market direction in later sessions, with much focus in coming days on the US Federal Reserve‚ which makes a decision on monetary policy on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump has also indicated that he will announce a replacement for Fed chairperson, Janet Yellen, this week.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco shed 1.52% to R917.24 and Richemont 0.71% to R129.40.

Naspers gained 1.27% to R3‚451.

Platinum producer Lonmin rose 2.94% to R18.54‚ Impala 2.7% to R38 and Northam 1.61% to R52.43.

Standard Bank gained 1.22% to R164.07 and Nedbank 0.61% to R208.

Shoprite ended the day 2.27% lower at R202.77‚ following an operational update. Africa’s biggest grocery retailer said it grew sales 6.4% in the September quarter‚ from 15.7% in the matching quarter in 2016.

Massmart gained 1.42% to R110.52 and Pick n Pay 0.64% to R60.14.

PPC leapt 4.12% to R7.08 after the group said on Friday that Swiss group LafargeHolcim had emerged as a rival bidder for the company‚ to Fairfax and AfriSam.

Paper and pulp group Sappi was off 2.39% to R95.57.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was off 0.33% and the S&P 500 0.36%. The DAX 30 and the CAC 40 were both flat‚ while the FTSE 100 had lost 0.25%.

Gold was unchanged at $1‚275.05‚ while platinum had gained 0.3% to $918.88. Brent crude had dropped 0.31% to $60.39.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gave up 0.11% to 52‚940 points. The number of contracts traded was 18‚608 from Friday’s 28‚643.