JSE opens firmer on Naspers after rally in US tech companies

The JSE opened marginally firmer on Monday as industrials recorded tentative gains on a stable rand, with market heavyweight Naspers leading the way.

Property, retailers and banks opened higher, while the rand was largely unchanged at R14.10/$..

Naspers was following US tech companies as US markets advanced to close at record highs on Friday, driven by technology shares as earnings from Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet came in ahead of expectations.

The Dow closed 0.14% up at 23,434.19 points.

Asian markets were weaker in morning trade as markets awaited an announcement on who would be the next Federal Reserve chief, analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) reported.

The Nikkei 225 added 0.01% and the Hang Seng softened 0.07%.

Oil struggled to hold on to a rally that took prices above $60 a barrel as the prospect of oil cartel Opec’s output curbs being extended offset the potential for greater supply from the US.

At 9.32am the all share was 0.29% higher at 58,883.20 points and the blue-chip top 40 was up 0.31%. Banks rose 0.54%, property 0.49% and industrials 0.37%. Platinum shed 0.89%.

Sasol was up 0.45% to R406.51.

Brait recovered 0.67% to R52.55.

Among banks, Nedbank gained 1.56% to R209.96 and Barclays Africa 0.95% to R140.29.

Woolworths rose 0.51% to R57.38.

PPC jumped 5.88% to R7.20 after saying last week that Swiss group LafargeHolcim had emerged as a rival bidder to Fairfax and AfriSam, sparking rumours of a bidding war.

Lewis recovered 1.89% to R27 after falling on Friday. It earlier warned shareholders its interim earnings would decline by up to 18% in the half year to end-September.

Naspers was up 1.21% to R3,448.87, a record high.

Mediclinic shed 1.09% to R108.80.