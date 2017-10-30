JSE flat in listless trade, in line with European and Asian counterparts

The JSE struggled to find a clear path on Monday, in line with its European and Asian counterparts, which were stuck in relatively narrow ranges.

Traders appeared to sit on the sidelines ahead of a busy week, packed with a slew of global economic data releases, including the US non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

US President Donald Trump is also expected to announce this week who will take over from Janet Yellen as the new Federal Reserve chairperson; Yellen’s term expires in February.

"It’s been a relatively calm start to trading on Monday but that isn’t likely to last long with the rest of the week packed full of major economic and political events that should ensure markets remain quite volatile," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

The JSE all share was flat at 58,720.90 points by midday, with the recovery in the rand holding back some of the big, dual-listed shares.

The rand was at about round R14.09 to the dollar, compared to intraday lows of R14.33 seen last week following the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS).

Banks and other rand-sensitive stocks benefited from the recovery in the currency.

Kumba Iron Ore was off 1.72% to R263.72 but Assore rose 4.47% to R313.49. Northam Platinum was up 1.65% to R52.45.

British American Tobacco was off 1.32% to R919.10 while Imperial gained 3.73% to R197.08.

Shoprite lost 2.69% to R201.91, following an operational update. Africa’s biggest grocery retailer said it grew sales 6.4% in the September quarter, slowing down from the 15.7% achieved in the matching quarter in 2016.

Murray & Roberts added 1.96% to R15.60 and PPC 3.68% to R7.05, after the latter said on Friday that Swiss group LafargeHolcim had emerged as a rival bidder for the company, to Fairfax and AfriSam.

Capitec gained 1.71% to R945.07, while Santam lost 1.72% to R249.

Paper and pulp group Sappi was off 1.73% to R96.22.