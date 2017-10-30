JSE closes higher on Naspers, while platinums and banks also rise

The JSE all share ended Monday in positive territory as Naspers gained more than 1%, while platinum shares recorded further gains and banks recovered after a torrid time last week.

The all share recovered from a dip at midday as domestically focused stocks regained some composure after being hammered last week.

Platinum stocks recorded further gains despite a flat metal price and stable rand. The index rose 7.8% last week, while banks lost 2.08%.

General retailers and property also gained on Monday with diversified global miners little changed.

Rand hedges turned negative as the rand gained on the dollar despite a warning from ratings agency Moody’s that last week’s medium-term budget policy statement was "credit negative".

The ratings agency said the budget statement was the first fiscal policy document in the past several years that did not have the objective of fiscal consolidation. "With lower levels of revenue than formerly projected, the thrust of the adjustment would need to come from the expenditure side."

The market is bracing for further downgrade announcements although there is a view that the ratings agencies would rather wait until after the ANC conference in December before making their decision known.

The market showed little reaction to moribund credit numbers, released earlier, with private sector credit extension growth slipping to an annual 5.6% in September, from 6% in August.

Credit conditions applied by retail banks remain relatively tight and the prospect of interest rate increases would likely affect the demand for credit, said Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan. "The budget statement reflected a deterioration in government debt and deficit metrics which increased the probability of a credit-rating downgrade and so reduces the scope for the Reserve Bank to reduce interest rates."

Although the JSE on face value has not performed that badly so far this year, rising 16.1%, Stanlib retail investment head Paul Hansen said the numbers masked a skewed market. "Just 11 shares have outperformed the top 40 index so far this year, while 29 have underperformed it," he said.

Top on the list was Naspers, which had gained a staggering 65%, while Richemont was up 44%, with domestically focused stocks the big losers. "The fact that the vast numbers of shares have underperformed the index, and that almost half were negative for the year to date, highlighted the lack of breadth in the market," Hansen said.

Largely subdued commodity prices failed to provide direction for the market on the day, although Brent crude managed to remain above $60 a barrel for most of the day.

The all share added 0.28% to 58,879.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 rose 0.14%. Platinums rose 1.92%, banks 0.76%, general retailers 0.73%, gold miners 0.59% financials 0.44% and property 0.22%. Food and drug retailers lost 0.80% and resources 0.09%.

Rand hedges British American Tobacco shed 1.52% to R917.24 and Richemont 0.71% to R129.40.

Naspers gained 1.27% to R3,451.

Platinum producer Lonmin rose 2.94% to R18.54, Impala 2.7% to R38 and Northam 1.61% to R52.43.

Standard Bank gained 1.22% to R164.07 and Nedbank 0.61% to R208.

Shoprite ended the day 2.27% lower at R202.77, following an operational update. Africa’s biggest grocery retailer said it grew sales 6.4% in the September quarter, from 15.7% in the matching quarter in 2016.

Massmart gained 1.42% to R110.52 and Pick n Pay 0.64% to R60.14.

PPC leapt 4.12% to R7.08 after the group said on Friday that Swiss group LafargeHolcim had emerged as a rival bidder for the company, to Fairfax and AfriSam.

Investec Property Fund added 1.96% to R15.60 and Resilient 1.06% to R140.

Rhodes Food fell 1.06% to R19.69 after it warned earlier that annual earnings had fallen by up to 30%.

Mediclinic was off 1.09% to R108.80.

Paper and pulp group Sappi was off 2.39% to R95.57.