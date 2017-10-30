Here's what you need to know about emerging markets this week, from the WSJ

Thursday’s vote was called to end Kenya’s democratic crisis but instead has polarised it further, as the abstention of pro-opposition voters, heavy rains and voter apathy in swaths of the country led only 6.5-million of the country’s 19.5-million registered voters, or 33%, to the polls, the electoral commission said. The initial election in August, the result of which was annulled, had a turnout of about 80%.

Tanzania is likely to extend the strict enforcement of mine tax laws in search of greater revenue collections. After the country’s government reached a $300m tax settlement with its largest gold producer Acacia Mining, analysts at NKC Africa Economics expect President John Magufuli to extend strict tax enforcement across the entire mine sector in an effort to to close loopholes that encourage what Magufuli called rampant “tax dodging and smuggling.”

The US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, this week said her country would “do whatever we have to to make peace and security become a permanent part of South Sudan.” Haley met Sudan’s President Salva Kiir in the civil war-torn country’s capital Juba during a five-day visit to Africa that included stops in Ethiopia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Nearly a third of South Sudan’s 12-million population has been displaced in the six years since US policy makers, Washington think tanks and Hollywood stars such as George Clooney fostered its creation. The country’s economy has been contracting by as much as 10% a year since the current conflict broke out in late 2013 and inflation has hit 370%. Haley, in a meeting with reporters, pinned the blame for the crisis squarely on Kiir. “At some point President Kiir needs to be held accountable for all of the tragedy that he’s caused these people,” she said.

Mongolia raised $800m in an offshore sovereign bond issuance this week. The country had planned to issue $650m but increased the offering in the face of extremely strong demand. According to Stuart Culverhouse, chief economist at London-based Exotix Capital, the sale attracted orders worth $5.5bn, a surge of demand that enabled the country to reduce the interest rate on the bonds from an expected 6% to 5.625%.

Proceeds from the bond offering will be used to buy back US dollar- and yuan-denominated debt that matures in 2018, the Journal’s Manju Dalal reports. This week’s sale was Mongolia’s second visit to the offshore dollar bond market in 2017. In March, it sold $600m worth of seven-year bonds. Culverhouse said the move showed Mongolia is “taking advantage of low interest rates and strong demand for frontier issuers…and will help to ease the debt service burden next year.”

Latvia faces an uncertain future as it looks toward parliamentary elections scheduled for 2018, Simon Nixon writes. While its economy has been restored to health—the government anticipates growth this year of 3%, the budget is in surplus and inflation is 2.9%—businesses now complain of labor shortages and uncertainty could deter the investment that Latvia needs to boost productivity. A recent collapse in support for the center-right Unity party, which has been the driving force behind many of Latvia’s recent economic overhauls, could help open the door to the Russia-friendly Harmony Center party’s entering government.

The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development is pushing Ukraine to increase its efforts to rein in corruption, Samuel Rubenfeld reports in the WSJ’s Risk and Compliance Journal. The organisation said Ukraine risks backsliding on corruption, despite having adopted progressive legislation, created anti-corruption institutions and advanced civil-service reform.

Corruption levels remain high, the OECD said, and trust in the government is being corroded by regular accusations of graft. And the newly created institutions are “under constant counterattack” from corrupt politicians who aim to undermine the investigations. “Time has long come for Ukraine to take decisive steps to root-out pervasive corruption,” the OECD said.

The CEO of Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco sought again to quell rumors that the company might be considering shelving its IPO, Summer Said reports. “The offering will take place…in the second half of 2018. The IPO is on track,” Amin Nasser said this week. Aramco is preparing to list about 5% of its shares in local and international stock markets. Nasser said Aramco was not in talks with China as a frontrunner in a possible plan to delay the IPO and sell shares to sovereign wealth funds, and added that the plan for the IPO had never been linked to developments on oil markets or prices.

Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri, buoyed by a sweeping nationwide victory in midterm congressional elections last Sunday, vowed to push ahead with tax cuts and austerity measures aimed at overhauling the country’s economy. Macri defended a decision to raise gasoline prices by about 10% on Monday, just hours after the election, saying it was necessary to reduce a bloated fiscal deficit and curb double-digit inflation.

“We can’t keep taking on debt forever and Argentines can’t afford to pay more taxes, so we have to move towards lowering taxes too,” Macri said, adding that his top priority is to reduce a 28.6% poverty rate.

The disarray in Venezuela’s opposition coalition will strengthen embattled President Nicolás Maduro’s hand and will likely push him to call municipal elections earlier than expected to take advantage of the divisions among critics. According to consultancy Eurasia Group those elections could take place as early as December instead of April, ahead of presidential elections expected before the end of 2018. The opposition’s hard-line Popular Will Party has already said it won’t participate in more elections organised by the Maduro government alleging voter fraud. With the government controlling the electoral process “the path to regime change is increasingly uncertain,” Eurasia says. “Today, however, Maduro looks to be in a relatively comfortable position.”