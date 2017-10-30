Gold slips as mood turns cautious ahead of central bank meetings

Bengaluru — Gold inched lower on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of policy meetings of three major central banks and the naming of the next US Federal Reserve chair.

The market is awaiting cues from the meetings of the Federal open market committee (FOMC) and central banks of England and Japan.

USPresident Donald Trump is also expected to announce the next head of the Federal Reserve, amid the speculation that governor Jerome Powell could be the favoured candidate.

Spot gold dipped 0.1%, to $1,271.50/oz at 4.08am GMT. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1%, to $1,272.4.

"The week is very data heavy, with many tier 1 central bank decisions, PMIs [purchasing managers indices] and other data culminating in Friday’s nonfarm payrolls," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with Oanda. "With a dovish ECB [European Central Bank] and Bank of Canada followed by impressive US GDP data last week, we would expect the dollar to remain on the front foot and gold to struggle," he added.

Higher interest rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond yields up, putting pressure on gold prices by increasing the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"The developed economies are hinting at a more hawkish stance. For the rest of this week, market watchers will watch out for the rhetoric given by the FOMC, Bank of England and the Bank of Japan," OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan said.

Meanwhile, Trump was leaning towards nominating Powell, from a short list of five candidates, to be the next head of the US central bank, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

"Powell is said to be the frontrunner right now and is being viewed by the markets as coming from the dovish/[Janet] Yellen camp, so certainly his appointment could cool the rate and dollar rally heading into November," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

The dollar index softened against a basket of currencies, while Asian shares climbed, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gaining 0.5%.

Spot gold could bounce moderately to a resistance at $1,278/oz before falling again, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Among other precious metals, silver slipped 0.2% to $16.78/oz.

Platinum was nearly unchanged at $914.10/oz, while palladium rose 0.4% to $969.20/oz.

Reuters