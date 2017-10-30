Futures lower despite firmer JSE, ahead of busy week for global markets

South African futures failed to track the stronger JSE on Monday, as US markets opened weaker, giving up some of the gains from a tech-driven surge on Friday.

It is a packed week in terms of data releases and policy commentary, with interest-rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve and Bank of England on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. US President Donald Trump is also expected to announce his pick for a successor to US Fed chairperson, Janet Yellen.

Tension continues in Spain, with reports suggesting Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont left for Belgium on Monday, as the region gears up for direct rule from the Spanish government.

Locally, on Tuesday, Statistics SA will release the third-quarter quarterly labour force survey‚ while the South African Revenue Service (SARS) will release the September trade balance. Recent, muted economic growth should lead to a slight worsening in unemployment, and while another healthy trade surplus was expected, it was not likely to affect the rand much, analysts said.

US equity markets were softer on Monday. The Nasdaq had jumped 2.2% on Friday following strong results from Amazon‚ Google and Microsoft. There were no major earnings on the calendar for Monday, but the rest of the week was busy, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Among the major releases, Facebook and Tesla will report on Wednesday, followed by Apple, Starbucks and DowDuPont on Thursday.

The all share added 0.28% to 58‚879.10 points and the blue-chip top 40 0.14%. Platinums rose 1.92%‚ banks 0.76%‚ general retailers 0.73%‚ gold miners 0.59%, financials 0.44%, and property 0.22%. Food and drug retailers lost 0.80% and resources 0.09%.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was off 0.33% and the S&P 500 0.36%. The DAX 30 and the CAC 40 were both flat, while the FTSE 100 had lost 0.25%.

Gold was unchanged at $1,275.05, while platinum had gained 0.3% to $918.88. Brent crude had dropped 0.31% to $60.39.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gave up 0.11% to 52,940 points. The number of contracts traded was 18,608 from Friday’s 28,643.