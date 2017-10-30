Famous Brands may give JSE indigestion on Monday

Asian markets trading ahead of the JSE’s opening on Monday morning indicated the local bourse may take a breather after last week’s tech-driven rally.

The Shanghai composite index was down 0.73%, while Tokyo and Hong Kong were flat, ignoring Nasdaq’s 2.2% surge on Friday following strong results from Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

Restaurant franchiser Famous Brands warned shareholders on October 9 it expected to report on Monday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the six months to end-August would fall by up to 63%.

This was mainly due to its UK acquisition Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) contributing a £872,000 loss before interest and tax.

"In the current macroeconomic environment, the board is of the opinion that GBK’s return to profitability will only be achieved in the next financial year, however it remains optimistic that the operation will add value to the group in time," Famous Brands said.

Staffing and trading group Adcorp warned shareholders on October 23 it expected to report a fall into an interim loss on Monday.

Adcorp said it expected to report a headline loss of between 38c and 45c for the six months to end-August from the matching period’s HEPS of 77.5c.

The results would include one-off bad debt write-offs of about R78.4m, "largely emanating from a serious lapse in credit controls in the Fortress operations, which is being wound down".

Adcorp said its results would also include a R65m impairment of its operations in the rest of Africa.

Logistics group Santova said on October 10 it expected to report on Monday its HEPS for the six months to end-August grew by up to 15%.

Santova said its strategy of diversifying geographically meant more than 65% of its profit was now coming from outside of SA. Its earnings growth would have been higher if not for the strengthening rand over the reporting period.

The Reserve Bank is scheduled to release September’s credit extension figures at 8am on Monday. A consensus of a poll done by Trading Economics is that M3 money supply will have slowed to about 6.38% from August’s 6.48% and private sector credit extension will have slowed to about 5.19% from 5.98%.