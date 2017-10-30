Bonds under pressure in early trade

South African bonds were unchanged on Monday morning, tracking a steady rand.

The rand, which usually sets the tone for the bond market, is showing signs of a gradual recovery even though it faces local and international pressure.

Following last week’s disappointing medium-term budget policy statement speech, local bonds and the rand have been trying to regain lost ground, but the fear of a possible credit-rating downgrade remains elevated.

The US economy was reported to be solid on its growth trajectory after it grew by 3% for the third quarter of 2017, boosting the dollar.

There is speculation that US President Donald Trump could choose Federal Reserve Bank governor Jerome Powell as the next head of the Fed chief. Powell is regarded as more hawkish than incumbent Janet Yellen.

The positive US data over the past month and hawkish rhetoric from Fed officials have boosted the expectation for a rate increase later this year, adding pressure to emerging-market assets.

Nedbank analyst Reezwana Sumad said that foreign capital outflows of R1.44bn from the bond market were seen on Friday, with capital flight of R5.57bn for the entire week.

At 9.21am the benchmark R186 government bond was unchanged from Friday’s 9.13%. The rand was at R14.1015 from R14.1106.