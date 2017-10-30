Bonds slightly stronger as market appears unaffected by Moody’s warning

South African bonds were marginally firmer in afternoon trade on Monday after the rand showed little reaction to a statement from rating agency Moody’s that last week’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) was "credit negative".

The absence of fiscal consolidation both in terms of containing the fiscal deficits and reducing mandatory recurrent spending was credit negative, undermining debt sustainability and eliminating room for deploying fiscal stimulus in the event of a negative economic shock, Moody’s said.

The ratings agency said the budget statement was the first fiscal policy document in the past several years that did not have the objective of fiscal consolidation. "With lower levels of revenue than formerly projected, the thrust of the adjustment would need to come from the expenditure side."

Bonds were attempting to recover lost ground, analysts said, after net foreign capital outflows of R1.44bn from the bond market were seen on Friday, with capital flight of a net R5.57bn for the entire week following the disappointing budget statement.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at 9.085% from 9.13% and the R207 at 7.745% from 7.795%.

The rand was at R14.0737 to the dollar from R14.1106.

Much focus in coming days will be on the US Federal Reserve, which makes a decision on interest rates on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump has also indicated that he will announce a replacement for Fed chairperson Janet Yellen this week.

The Fed is not expected to make any changes to monetary policy at this week’s meeting, with the market currently pricing in a 98% chance of an interest-rate hike in December.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said with Stanley Fischer, the vice-chairperson having left the Fed recently, there were actually two posts that needed to be filled. "It is possible that two of the three front-runners — Jerome Powell, John Taylor and Yellen — could take up prominent roles at the central bank," he said.

Trump was likely to announce Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell as his nominee to be the next chairperson, according to individuals familiar with the matter, but had not formally decided and could still change his mind, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Powell is perceived as being slightly less hawkish than the other leading candidate, Stanford economist John Taylor, but more hawkish than Yellen.

The euro was flat at $1.1613 and the US 10-year bond was bid at 2.3932% from 2.4086%.