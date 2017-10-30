Bonds firm slightly as investors watch for Donald Trump’s Fed pick

South African bonds were slightly stronger shortly before midday on Monday, tracking a marginally firmer rand.

Much focus in coming days will be on the US Federal Reserve, which makes a decision on interest rates on Wednesday. US President Donald Trump has also indicated that he would announce a replacement for Fed chairperson Janet Yellen this week.

Trump was likely to announce Federal Reserve governor Jerome Powell as his nominee to be the next chairperson, according to individuals familiar with the matter, but had not formally decided and could still change his mind, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Powell is perceived as being slightly less hawkish than the other leading candidate, Stanford economist John Taylor, but is seen as more hawkish than Yellen.

The rand, which usually sets the tone for the bond market, was showing signs of a gradual recovery on Monday, even though it faced local and international pressure.

The direction of the currency after last week’s medium-term budget policy statement was difficult to gauge‚ but Monday morning’s levels seemed a lot more justified than Friday’s overshoot‚ Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns said.

Following last week’s disappointing budget statement, local bonds and the rand have been trying to regain lost ground, but the fear of a possible credit-rating downgrade, and further domestic political issues, hovers over the market.

Nedbank analyst Reezwana Sumad said that foreign capital outflows of R1.44bn from the bond market were seen on Friday, with capital flight of R5.57bn for the entire week.

Locally, Reserve Bank data showed on Monday that private-sector growth decelerated to an annualised 5.59% in September‚ from 5.98% in August.

However, money supply (M3) accelerated to 6.7% year on year in September, higher than the markets’ forecast of 6.4%, and from 6.5% in the previous month.

Credit growth would remain modest in the short term despite some interest-rate relief helping households, said Nedbank Group Economic Unit analysts. Weak business confidence would keep investment spending under pressure and reduce credit extension to the corporate sector.

At 11.30am the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 9.085% from Friday’s 9.13% and the R207 was at 7.745% from, R7.795%.

The rand was at R14.086 from R14.1106.