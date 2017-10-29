Pots of money put to good use — financial, medical and recreational — in pot

Los Angeles — A private equity fund co-chaired by a former BlackRock executive is planning to raise $250m to invest in marijuana businesses in places such as Los Angeles, Las Vegas and midtown Manhattan.

MedMen Opportunity Fund II, which looks for companies that cultivate, manufacture and sell pot, is setting up operations in the nation’s most popular tourist destinations. The effort is timely because New York recently added chronic pain as a qualifying condition for medical marijuana, California’s recreational market opens in 2018 and Nevada legalised adult weed use in July.

Reaching MedMen’s $250m goal would mark one of the biggest investments yet in the nascent marijuana sector, which is still shunned by financial institutions skittish about a product that’s illegal under federal law. The industry is barred from most traditional banking services and faces political uncertainty from the Trump administration, where attorney-general Jeff Sessions is an ardent foe of state-sanctioned pot.

But the same issues that might deter others — the legal grey area and lack of widespread understanding of how the industry works — make legal cannabis a savvy investment, according to the people behind Los Angeles-based MedMen, who raised $60m last year for the group’s first pot fund. The assets are cheaper because of the risk, and fewer investors are willing to get into the space.

"They were looking at markets where there was a lot of disruption and where there’s not a lot of transparency," said Ruth Epstein, a former Goldman Sachs investment banker in San Francisco, who bought into MedMen’s latest fund.

MedMen’s Wall Street bona fides comes from its co-chairman, Chris Leavy, who served as chief investment officer of fundamental equities at BlackRock, the world’s largest money manager. Before that, he was chief investment officer of equities at OppenheimerFunds. The presence of Leavy, who took the biggest stake in MedMen’s first round, is a big deal for investors who might otherwise be hesitant about a pot fund, Epstein said, noting ," That was the thing that really pushed me to pull the trigger".

The $6bn legal cannabis market is expected to reach $50bn by 2026, according to Cowen & Company. Recreational use has been legalised in eight states, including California, and the District of Columbia. Medical use is allowed in an additional 21, including New York.

"I never thought we’d find an emerging market right here in the US, but here we are," Leavy said.

The firm is courting wealthy individuals such as Epstein, as well as family offices. The minimum buy-in for the firm’s second fund was $1m, a level that rose to $3m on Thursday, the company said.

MedMen began as a dispensary and consulting company for the weed business in 2010. That gig turned into a management company in 2013, which spawned the idea to create a private equity fund. The firm has grown to nearly 300 employees, up from 15 at the beginning of 2016.