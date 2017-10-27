Rand still in the line of fire, but off its worst levels

The rand had retraced earlier losses against the dollar on Friday before midday after peaking in previous sessions.

The rand was relatively steady in earlier sessions, although still much weaker than levels seen before the delivery of the disappointing medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

The local currency fell to R14.35/$ in earlier sessions but had regained some of those losses before midday. It was much firmer against the pound, which was softer as Brexit concerns surfaced, erasing gains made buy the currency after Wednesday’s better-than-expected UK economic growth data.

The euro was under pressure against other major currencies following Thursday’s decision by the European Central Bank to keep interest rates on hold.

Rand Merchant Bank analyst John Cairns said it was probably still too early to expect the rand to recover, and while it had moved a lot, upside risks remained on Friday.

"Risks remains particularly high on the dollar-rand pair, with the surging dollar now the main pressure."

At 11.30am the rand was R14.1878 to the dollar from Thursday’s R14.2365‚ at R16.4984 to the euro from R16.5813 and at R18.5747 to the pound from R18.7218.

The euro was at $1.1628 from $1.1647.