Rand firmer despite US economic growth surprising to the upside

The rand was stronger against major currencies on Friday afternoon, despite better-than-expected US economic growth data for the third quarter.

The US economy expanded at a seasonally adjusted 3% year on year in the third quarter, well above a Trading Economics forecast of 2.5%. The positive growth numbers increase the prospect of the US Federal Reserve raising interest rates in December.

However, the core personal consumption index — the US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation — came in at 1.3%. While in line with expectations, this remains below the Fed’s target of 2%.

While a rate increase in December was fully priced in by the market ahead of the numbers, markets were severely under-pricing the three increases the Fed had projected for 2018, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

The rand was relatively steady earlier on Friday, although still much weaker than levels seen before the delivery of the disappointing medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

The euro, which the rand usually tracks, was firmer, after coming under pressure on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to pare back the amount, but extend the period of its bond-buying programme. The ECB issued commentary that was widely perceived as pointing towards dovish monetary-policy stimulus tapering.

At 3pm, the rand was R14.1693 to the dollar from Thursday’s R14.2365‚ at R16.4352 to the euro from R16.5813, and at R18.5401 to the pound from R18.7218.

The euro was at $1.16 from $1.1647.