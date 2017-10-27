MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week higher as retailers and banks recover

The JSE all share closed slightly firmer on Friday following a day of choppy trade as the rand recovered some lost ground against the dollar in what was a tumultuous week for the local currency.

The rand ended the week 3.8% lower to the dollar as the market reacted negatively to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s disastrous medium-term budget policy speech (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

The rand’s recovery was notable as it occurred on a day in which the dollar recorded strong gains against the euro following the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) dovish stance on Thursday, and as the Catalan parliament declared its independence from Spain.

The dollar was supported by solid US growth data. The US economy expanded at a 3% seasonally adjusted annual rate during the third quarter, following the 3.1% recorded in the second quarter.

The weaker rand remained positive for rand hedges, with Naspers and Richemont ending the session at new highs. Retailers and banks recovered from oversold levels.

The all share closed 0.24% higher at 58,714 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.25%. Food and drug retailers rose 1.8%, general retailers 1.51%, banks 1.15%, industrials 0.8%, financials 0.69%, and property 0.41%. Gold shed 2.19%, resources 1.7% and platinum 0.47%.

The all share ended the week 1.32% higher, its fourth consecutive week of gains. The index is up 15.91% so far this year.

Mr Price and Woolworths were among the strong retail performers of the day, climbing 2.42% to R174.72 and 1.42% to R57.09 respectively.

Barclays Africa rose 1.96% to R138.97 and Standard Bank 1.3% to R162.09.

Naspers gained 1.03% to a record R3,407.75 and Richemont 0.42% to R130.32.

Global miners, however, took a breather, with Anglo American off 2.17% to R261.79 and BHP 1.68% to R252.67.

The rand reached a best level of R14.0965 to the dollar on the day and was at R14.1495 soon after the JSE’s close. The euro was at $1.1582 from $1.1647.

Local bonds followed the stronger rand with the R186 last bid at 9.13% from 9.27%. The US 10-year was at 2.4213% from 2.463%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.18% to 53,030 points. The number of contracts traded was 28‚643 from Thursday’s 28,329.