Madrid stock market sinks as Catalan separatists file independence resolution

London — The Madrid stock market sank on Friday, bucking an upward trend in Europe, as Spanish legislators were set to vote on the imposition of direct rule on independence-seeking Catalonia.

Meanwhile, Catalan separatist parties filed a resolution in the regional parliament on Friday in which they declared independence from Spain.

Madrid’s benchmark Ibex 35 index of major companies shed about 1% in value in early afternoon deals.

"The Ibex 35 is the notable exception to Europe’s positive move, as the market is in the red," said IG analyst David Madden.

"The Spanish senate is expected to vote in favour of stripping Catalonia of its autonomous powers and impose direct rule from Madrid. Such a move is likely to stir up tensions in the region, and investors are staying clear of Spanish stocks."

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has asked the Senate for the go-ahead to depose Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont and his executive in a bid to stop their independence drive.

A top EU official said on Friday that resolving the Catalan crisis was crucial to the whole of Europe.

The EU and most of its member states have stood firmly behind Madrid in the escalating crisis triggered by Catalonia’s hotly contested October 1 referendum on splitting from Spain.

Carlos Moedas, the European commissioner for research, science and innovation, said it was vital to "respect the countries as they are", reiterating the bloc’s staunch support for the Spanish government.

"We have to respect the constitution and that’s extremely important for Europe — so it’s not a question of Spain, it’s a question of Europe," he told reporters.

"We, as a European Union, have to be on the defence of the constitutional order of Spain."

AFP