JSE’s platinum miners shine on weaker rand

Strong results from Amazon, Microsoft and Google’s Nasdaq-listed parent Alphabet cheered up Asian stocks ahead of the JSE’s opening on Friday morning.

Amazon’s share price gained 7.6% to $1,046.10, Microsoft 4.55% to $78.76 and Alphabet 2.78% to $1,019 in what Nasdaq terms "after-hours trade". Although Nasdaq’s 4pm prices are quoted as closing prices, its computerised trading system operates until 8pm, and then opens again at 4am New York time.

Amazon reported its third quarter sales jumped 34% to $437bn while its net profit rose slightly to $256m from $252m in the matching quarter in 2016.

The after-hours US tech rally sent Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index up 1.19% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index up 0.84%.

Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 index, however, fell 0.38%, with BHP contributing a 0.5% drop to A$26.51. BHP rose 2.68% to R257 on the JSE on Thursday, helping the resources 10 index gain 2.91%.

The JSE’s miners benefited from the rand sliding a further 1.35% on Thursday after Wednesday’s 2.05% dive following Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget speech.

The rand was trading at R14.24/$, R16.57/€ and R18.70/£ at 7am.

The JSE’s platinum miners were Thursday’s biggest beneficiary of the weakening rand, with their index gaining 7.21%. Impala Platinum rose 13.12% to R37, Lonmin 7.95% to R17.93 and Royal Bafokeng 7.3% to R33.80.

Banks suffered most, with their index falling 2.4%, led down by Standard Bank’s 3.14% drop to R160.01, Barclays Africa Group’s 2.85% fall to R136.30, and Nedbank’s 2.64% loss to R205.79.