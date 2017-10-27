JSE relatively flat as it lags behind world markets

The JSE was little changed at lunchtime on Friday, as big, rand-hedge shares took a breather following a solid run this week.

The waning momentum in rand hedges corresponds with a recovery in the rand, which has been a key driver since Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba tabled the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

Calm returned to the banking sector, which in the past two days bore the brunt of the weaker currency and rising government bond yields.

Anchor Capital analysts Nolan Wapenaar and Sean Ashton said in a note that the asset manager had trimmed exposure to banks and retailers, following the medium-term budget, which they said increased chances of sovereign credit ratings downgrades.

Wapenaar and Ashton estimate that R100bn of forced sales could be triggered if S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s downgrade SA’s local-currency denominated debt, which would push yields on the benchmark R186 bond well beyond 10%.

The budget forecast a ballooning budget deficit‚ as well as spending, in the current 2017-18 financial year. The debt-to-GDP ratio is also projected to rise significantly by 2022.

"The question now is when do the agencies pull the trigger? Do they do it before their scheduled November reviews, or wait for the next budget? Time will tell but it looks inevitable. Hold on to your rand hedges," said Craig Pheiffer, chief investment strategist at Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management.

The all share was flat at 58,533.80 points by midday, lagging behind its counterparts in Europe and Asia, where sentiment was broadly positive.

Resource stocks in particular were weaker on the JSE, as a result of lower commodity prices, including copper and iron ore.

Anglo American shed 2.28% to R261.50, BHP 1.96% to R251.95, and Sasol 1.79% to R406.43.

AngloGold Ashanti lost 2.31% to R131.30 and Gold Fields 3.44% to R56.97, while Anglo American Platinum added 1.62% to R391.89.

Industrial group Bidvest was up 1.87% to R170.89 and Bid Corporation 2.61% to R315.98.

Mr Price regained 1.44% to R173.04, TFG 1.96% to R132 and Clicks Group 2.16% to R157.68.

Construction company WBHO was up 2.29% to R148.98 and PPC rose 4.37% to R6.93 after Swiss building material group LafargeHolcim emerged as a rival bidder to Fairfax and AfriSam for the company.