JSE opens at record as Naspers gains on upbeat Asian tech trade

The JSE opened firmer on Friday, with retailers and banks attempting a tentative recovery as the market followed upbeat Asian markets on a strong close from the Dow and as the rand retreated further.

Local interest-rate sensitive stocks were hammered on Thursday following Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s disastrous medium-term budget on Wednesday, while rand hedges benefited from the weaker rand.

Naspers led industrials at the opening, hitting another record as Google parent Alphabet, Amazon and Microsoft surged in Asian trade after reporting strong quarterly growth.

The rand lost a further 0.6% to R14.32/$ in early-morning trade, and is down 4.4% so far this week as the dollar surged against the euro following the European Central Bank’s (ECB’s) decision to extend its asset purchasing programme for a further nine months until September 2018, albeit at a reduced monthly pace of net purchases of €30bn.

This means the ECB will not increase interest rates for the next nine months, providing a gap for the dollar to benefit from an expected rate hike in December in the US.

Although eurozone economic growth remains robust, the ECB still forecasts inflation for 2019 at just 1.5%, considerably below its medium-term target. "Therefore we think that continued monetary accommodation through 2018 remains appropriate," Barclays Research analysts said.

Global currencies usually react positively to higher interest rates in risk-off trade.

The Dow closed 0.31% up at 23,400.86 points on Thursday on positive company results, with Twitter rallying 18.5% after reporting narrower losses and Ford gaining 1.9% after beating profit estimates.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.24% and the Hang Seng 0.63%.

At 9.31am the all share was 0.24% higher at 58,715.50 points and the blue-chip top 40 was also up 0.24%. Food and drug retailers rose 0.86%, industrials 0.73%, property 0.36%, platinum 0.33% and financials 0.28%. Resources lost 1.11%.

Anglo American shed 2.01% to R262.22.

Among rand hedges, Anheuser-Busch InBev rose 2.38% to R1,730 and Richemont 1.17% to a record R131.30.

In the banking sector, Barclays Africa rose 0.37% to R136.81 but FirstRand shed 0.14% to R51.13.

Struggling cement producer PPC rose 3.92% to R6.90 after Swiss building material group LafargeHolcim emerged as a rival bidder to Fairfax and AfriSam.

Among property stocks, Redefine rose 0.95% to R10.68, Resilient 0.68% to R138.47 and Capital & Counties 0.63% to R47.77.

Naspers rose 0.77% to R3,398.95.

Comair jumped 4.55% to R5.75.

Educational group Stadio Holdings added 4.1% to R6.09.