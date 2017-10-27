Gold at the mercy of the dollar, as safe-have trade vanishes

Bengaluru — Gold prices drifted in a narrow range on Friday after hitting a near three-week low in early trade as the dollar gained against the euro after the European Central Bank extended its bond buying programme.

Spot gold was roughly unchanged at $1,267 an ounce as of 2.53am GMT after touching its lowest since October 6 at $1265.08. Gold was headed for an about 1% weekly decline.

US gold futures for December delivery shed 0.1% to $1,268.00.

"How gold finishes the week will now be entirely at the whim of the US dollar and US yields, with little to no geopolitical safe haven premium left in the price," said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst with Oanda.

"The futures market is still constructively long the yellow metal, and this will continue to weigh on prices as fresh buyers appear to be few and far between."

The dollar stood tall on Friday, on track for weekly gains, while the euro slumped to three-month lows after the European Central Bank extended its bond purchases and reduced the chances that it would hike interest rates in 2018.