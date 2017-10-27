Futures higher on upbeat JSE, while Dow opens a little higher

South African futures ended firmer on Friday as the JSE all share made modest gains and the Dow opened a little higher on upbeat European markets.

The Dow was up 0.12% soon after the JSE’s close with the FTSE 100 having gained 0.26% and the DAX 30 0.62%.

The all share closed 0.24% higher at 58,714 points and the blue-chip top 40 added 0.25%. Food and drug retailers rose 1.8%, general retailers 1.51%, banks 1.15%, industrials 0.8%, financials 0.69%, and property 0.41%. Gold shed 2.19%, resources 1.7% and platinum 0.47%.

The dollar gained further traction on the euro following the release earlier of positive US GDP growth data.

The world’s largest economy grew robustly in the third quarter, despite having to endure two devastating hurricanes, propelled by steady spending from American businesses and households, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The newswire said the economy had achieved 3% growth in a quarter on numerous occasions during the current economic expansion, but it had failed to maintain that pace. Compared to a year earlier, output expanded 2.3%, a pick-up from recent trends but roughly in line with growth this decade.

Details from Friday’s report suggested underlying health and pointed to momentum heading into 2018, it said.

A continued pullback in the euro and some well-received corporate earnings reports helped European stocks bounce higher on Friday. The euro extended its loss against the dollar in the wake of Thursday’s decision by the European Central Bank (ECB) to scale back its stimulus programme.

"While [the ECB decision] was exactly what most economists anticipated, it was slightly less than some euro bulls may have hoped for," said Kathy Lien at BK Asset Management.

"More importantly, the ECB said they would keep rates at current levels well past the end of its stimulus programme. This means the first rate hike would not be until October 2018. Nothing else mattered after ECB president Mario Draghi made it clear that rates won’t be increased anytime soon," and the euro appeared set to test $1.16, she added.

The rand was at R14.1503 to the dollar from R14.2365.

Gold was 0.35% higher at $1,271.01 an ounce, while Brent crude rose 1.03% to $60.10 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.18% to 53,030 points. The number of contracts traded was 28,643 from Thursday’s 28‚329.