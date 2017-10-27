EM sell-off snowballs amid SA’s budget woes and Turkey’s lira drops

London — An emerging-market (EM) sell-off was in danger of snowballing on Friday, as SA’s budget woes sent the rand to an 11-month low, Turkey’s lira dropped for a sixth day, and EM bond and stock markets racked up a second week of losses.

Worries that SA could soon lose its remaining investment grade credit ratings knocked another 0.3% off the rand, taking its slump to more than 4.5% since the government ramped up deficit forecasts on Wednesday.

This was set to be its second worst week of the year and the country’s bonds were also on the ropes as yields climbed to their highest in 18 months. The yield on the benchmark 2026 bond rose to 9.3% having started the month at 8.5%.

"Our base case is that [SA] doesn’t get downgraded until next year. But we will be keeping a close eye on the politics," said Yacov Arnopolin, portfolio manager for EM portfolios at Pimco. "We are currently neutral local currency debt in SA, and that’s worked out nicely in the last couple of days."

Turkey, another traditionally volatile EM performer, also remained under pressure, hit by concerns about monetary policy and Ankara’s souring relations with key allies. Turkey’s central bank kept key interest rates steady, as expected, on Thursday, resisting calls to tighten policy after core inflation spiked to a 13-year high last month.

The lira dipped as far as 3.8430, its weakest level in some three weeks, bringing its losses against the dollar this year to more than 8%. It touched a record low of 3.9417 in January.

Bond yields were rearing up there too, with the benchmark 10-year bond yield going as high as 12.15%.

"We have known the Turkish problems for quite a while," said Crédit Agricole strategist Guillaume Tresca. "But the fact is the market was very long the lira to catch the carry [trade], and now the pressure is gradually rising and some people are unwinding their positions."

Broad-based dollar strength was making life difficult generally for EM too. Many developing countries do much of their borrowing in dollars, so its rise makes paying back those debts potentially more expensive.

Among Asian currencies, the Indonesian rupiah fell to its lowest in more than 16 months, although the South Korean won weakened the most. The Taiwan dollar, Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar and Chinese yuan were are all on track for their second week of losses.

Central and eastern Europe currencies were also caught in the downdraft of the euro which had seen its biggest fall of the year on Thursday after the European Central Bank (ECB) showed it was treading carefully as it bids to end its stimulus.

Czech and Romanian bond yields hovered at their highest in more than three years on a mix of local rate hike expectations in the former and political uncertainty in the latter.

One brighter note was in Nigeria. Influential index provider MSCI said it was no longer considering relegating Nigerian stocks from its widely-tracked frontier market index. Its central bank head also said he expected inflation rates to fall at a faster pace and reach high-single digit rates mid-next year.

Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, told journalists on the sidelines of an investment conference at the London Stock Exchange: "We are very optimistic that food prices will come down, and as they come down it will help complement the reduction in core inflation,"

