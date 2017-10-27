Brent crude creeps higher, thanks to Saudi support for extended output cuts

Seoul — Oil prices inched higher on Friday, with Brent crude approaching $60 a barrel amid tightening market expectations, buoyed by comments from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince backing the extension of Opec-led output cuts.

International benchmark Brent crude futures were up 10c or 0.17% at $59.40 a barrel at 2.10am GMT.

Brent is now a third above the 2017 lows touched in June and at levels last seen in mid-2015.

South African fuel prices are based on the Brent crude price.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $52.64 a barrel, virtually unchanged from their last close, but up by a quarter from their June 2017 low.

WTI has been weaker relative to Brent as rising US output has capped prices in the US.

"Oil raced higher overnight with Brent finishing in sight of the magical $60 a barrel mark, spurred on by Saudi remarks supporting the oil production cut through to the end of 2018," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at futures brokerage Oanda in Singapore.

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman told Reuters on Thursday that the kingdom would support extending the output cut in a bid to stabilise oil demand and supply.

The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and some non-Opec producers including Russia have pledged to curb their production by around 1.8-million barrels a day until the end of March to drain a global supply glut.

Opec will meet in Vienna on November 30 and is expected to discuss extending that agreement.

Oil prices have hovered near their highest for this year in recent weeks amid signs of a tightening market, talk of an extension of the cuts, and geopolitical risks in Iraq and Iran.

"Prices for both Brent and WTI are now approaching important recent range tops. My rhetorical self is bullish longer term and my system is already long," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at futures brokerage AxiTrader.

Although the rising likelihood that Opec will extend its output cuts raises expectations for a balanced market, US crude production remains an issue for Opec as it strives to clear a global overhang.

US crude production rose by 1.1-million barrels a day to 9.5-million barrels a day in the week ended October 20, according to US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data.

Reuters