Bonds under pressure as market focus shifts to Catalonia and US GDP numbers

South African bonds were stable but slightly weaker on Friday morning, despite a firmer rand, as market focus shifted to US monetary policy issues and political risk events.

Local bonds have been under pressure this week after a disappointing medium-term budget policy statement, and a European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting on Thursday, which analysts said resulted in plans for "dovish tapering" of monetary policy.

The ECB’s decision to extend a bond-buying programme, but at lower levels, had put the euro under pressure.

On Thursday bonds took another knock before stabilising, analysts said. "Today’s flows should be a lot quieter as a lot of participants lick their wounds after yesterday’s volatile price action," said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Michelle Wohlberg.

On Friday, investors were closely watching Catalonia, where regional leaders were meeting and could decide to unilaterally declare independence from Spain.

The main event, however, is likely to be US economic growth numbers for the third quarter, due at 2.30pm local time.

It had been an incredible week for the dollar, as renewed optimism over US President Donald Trump’s proposed tax reforms and speculation over the new Federal Reserve chair potentially being a hawk, supported the currency, said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Much attention would be directed towards the US growth numbers, and a figure that was above market expectations was likely to support the dollar further, he said.

At 11.30am the R186 was bid at 9.29% from 9.27% and the R207 was at 7.96% from 7.93%.

The rand was at R14.1878 to the dollar from R14.2365.