Bonds remain under pressure after medium-term budget

South African bonds were stable but remained under pressure on Friday morning as investors priced in further credit-rating downgrades, following a worse than expected medium-term budget policy statement.

Bonds started their weakening spiral shortly after the budget was tabled on Wednesday as markets reacted negatively to the country’s ballooning deficit‚ falling revenues and soaring debt.

Since Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s speech, the rand and bonds have been trading at levels last seen in 2016.

Nedbank analyst Reezwana Sumad said that credit ratings agencies had expressed shock at the budget’s projections and this could mean imminent downgrades or downgrades at the reviews at the end of November. "Fitch will likely revise its outlook to negative, with Moody’s and S&P possibly one notch adjustment lower."

The European Central Bank (ECB) was rather dovish on Thursday when it announced it would continue to buy back bonds, but at a much slower pace. The bank also left interest-rates unchanged

At 9.10am the R186 bond was bid at 9.20% from 9.27%

The rand was at R14.2780 to the dollar from R14.2365.