Bonds firmer on rand, while dollar gains on strong US GDP data

South African bonds were firmer in afternoon trade on Friday despite the dollar’s gaining on the euro following the release of upbeat US GDP data.

The marginally stronger rand supported local bonds but appeared to have consolidated above R14/$, after weakening earlier this week on Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s disappointing medium-term budget policy statement.

The US economy expanded at a 3% seasonally adjusted annual rate during the third quarter, following the solid 3.1% recorded in the second quarter.

The growth numbers mark the first time the economy has expanded at a rate of 3% or more in two consecutive quarters, since mid-2014, when the economy strung together quarters of 4.6% and 5.2%.

If it weren’t for residential investment, the biggest drag on third-quarter growth, the US economy would have grown at an even faster pace, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

The solid data increased the likelihood of a rate hike by the US Federal Reserve in December, supporting the dollar as follow-on from the European Central Bank (ECB) decision on Thursday to extend its asset-purchasing programme by a further nine months.

A December rate hike was fully priced in, but there was plenty of room in 2018 with markets severely underpricing the three hikes the Fed had projected for 2018, Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said.

He said the ECB decision could trigger much bigger gains for the greenback over the coming weeks.

A stronger dollar is usually bad news for the rand. However, the local currency rebounded to firmer levels from oversold positions, reaching a best of R14.1337 earlier in the day. The rand also regained lost ground from the euro and pound.

Over the longer term, however, the rand is likely to face further headwinds.

"Should we see the appointment of hawkish policy makers at the top levels of the Federal Reserve in the coming weeks, which is already starting to be priced in, it will only aid the rebound in the greenback," Erlam said.

He said US tax reform was another potential boost for the currency.

At 3pm the R186 was bid at 9.17% from 9.27% and the R207 at 7.825% from 7.93%.

The rand was at R14.1674 to the dollar from R14.2365 and the euro at $1.1598 from $1.1647.

Local bonds found additional support from a positive global environment with most yields falling after pronounced weakness earlier in the week.

The German 10-year bund was at 0.4174% from 0.4304% and the UK 10-year gild at 1.3756% from 1.3831%.

The US 10-year was at 2.4568% from 2.463%.