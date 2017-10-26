Rand’s slide helps JSE buck global slump

The rand was trading at R14.04/$ at 7am on Thursday morning after weakening to R14.14/$ during the night.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s medium-term budget speech on Wednesday, in which he forecast a R50.8bn revenue shortfall in the current financial year, saw the rand weaken more than 2% to the dollar, 2.5% to the euro and 3% to the pound.

The rand was trading at R16.61 to the euro and R18.63 to the pound at 7am on Thursday.

A European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate announcement at 1.45pm South African time may mean another volatile day for the rand. The ECB is expected to hold its benchmark rate at zero, and is expected to extend its €30bn a month quantitative easing programme by nine months.

The weakening rand helped the JSE’s top 40 index rise 0.5%, helping the local bourse swim against a tide which saw all three of the US’s main indices fall 0.5%, while London’s FTSE 100 index fell 1% and the Euro Stoxx 50 index fell 0.5%.

The rand’s fall translated that into a 1.3% rise to R137.54 for Sygnia’s JSE-listed FTSE index tracker and a 1.3% to R59.49 for its Euro Stoxx 50 index tracker.

Retail group Clicks is scheduled to release its results for the year to end-August on Thursday. Clicks has not released a trading update, as would have been required if its earnings differed by more than 20% from the prior year.

In its interim results released in April, Clicks reported its overall turnover grew 8.5% while its flagship chain grew sales 13%.

"Consumer spending will continue to be constrained in the months ahead, with low economic growth, higher taxes and ongoing political turbulence weighing negatively on disposable income and consumer sentiment," CEO David Kneale said in his outlook in the interim results statement.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release September’s producer price index (PPI) at 11.30am.

Factory and farm gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in PPI, is expected to have accelerated to about 5% from August’s 4.2%, according to a poll by Trading Economics.

Investec Bank economist Kamilla Kaplan said in her weekly note e-mailed on Friday she expected PPI inflation to have lifted to 4.9%, mainly on account of higher fuel prices.

"This component was the largest contributor to headline PPI in August, with petrol and diesel prices having risen by 19c a litre and 44c a litre respectively in August," she wrote.

"Another sizeable contribution can be expected in September owing to the substantial 67c a litre and 44c a litre price increases for petrol and diesel respectively.

"The PPI update is expected to reflect continued manufactured food price disinflation on the favourable maize supply outlook."