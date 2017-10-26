Rand under further pressure as ECB scales down but extends stimulus time frame

The rand weakened even further against the dollar on Thursday afternoon, after the European Central Bank (ECB) halved its monthly bond purchases but extended quantitative easing by nine months.

ECB president Mario Draghi said the bank would continue to buy bonds through to September 2018, but that the pace of its purchases would fall to €30bn after December. The bank also left its key interest rates unchanged.

Draghi was upbeat regarding the outlook for the eurozone economy, but warned of downside risks, notably euro strength.

The euro, which the rand usually tracks, slid about 0.4% to the greenback, despite the ECB’s announcement being largely in line with expectations.

The rand extended Wednesday’s losses, when it plummeted against the dollar to levels last seen in December 2016. This followed a disappointing medium-term budget policy statement, which has heightened the prospect of further credit-ratings downgrades.

Ratings agency Fitch issued negative comments about the budget statement on Thursday.

The local unit’s performance on Thursday was well behind its emerging-market peers, with the Turkish Lira and Russian rouble both firmer against the dollar. The Brazilian real was little changed.

At 3pm the rand was R14.2118 to the dollar from Wednesday’s R14.0502, at R16.741 to the euro from R16.5850 and at R18.7845 to the pound from R18.6180.

The euro was at $1.1779 from $1.1804.