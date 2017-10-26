MARKET WRAP: Rand hedges gain on worrying medium-term budget

The JSE all share closed at a record high on Thursday as platinum and gold stocks surged on a weaker rand despite softer commodity prices.

Volumes were on the high side at R26.8bn, from an average daily R20bn.

Banks, insurance stocks, and retailers closed weaker amid fears that ratings agencies could downgrade SA’s debt rating as early as November, after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba painted a grim picture in his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

The platinum price was 0.5% lower at $920.42 an ounce and gold shed 0.4% to $1,272 as the dollar surged on the European Central Bank (ECB) decision to extend its asset-buying programme for a further nine months, while reducing its monthly purchases to €30bn.

The rand recovered slightly from 2017 lows, which put pressure on locally orientated stocks on the JSE.

The JSE all share added 0.78% to 58,576.3 points and the top 40 0.8%. Platinums gained 7.21%, gold miners 4.21%, resources 2.91%, and industrials 0.77%. Banks fell 2.4%, general retailers 1.48% and financials 1.2%.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco was up 2.21% to R924 and Richemont 1.79% to R129.78.

Anheuser-Busch InBev was off 0.82% to R1,689.72, after earlier reporting a 5.7% decline in third-quarter revenue. This was primarily due to supply disruptions due to hurricanes in its largest market, the US, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Redefine International gained 1.46% to R6.95, after earlier reporting gross rental income increased 3.7%, and office vacancy reduced to 4.2% for the year to end-August.

The rand was at R14.2039 to the dollar, from R14.0502, soon after the JSE’s close, after weakening to R14.2984 during the course of the day. It was at R18.7085 to the pound from R18.618, while the dollar firmed nearly 1% to the euro to $1.1697.

The dollar gained on the euro after ECB president Mario Draghi announced the changes to its stimulus programme.

Local bonds were weaker, but off the day’s worst levels, with the benchmark R186 government bond last bid at 9.275% from 9.065%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.88% to 52,903 points, a record high. The number of contracts traded was 28‚329 from Wednesday’s 14,907.