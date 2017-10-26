JSE sets new record as weaker currency boosts rand-hedge stocks

The JSE rallied to a record high on Thursday, as a result of a weaker rand, which played out favourably for larger companies which generate the bulk of their income outside SA.

Banks, insurance stocks, and retailers, however, dropped amid fears that ratings agencies could downgrade SA’s debt rating as early as November, after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba painted a grim picture when tabling his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

"The credit downgrade on the local currency rating looks inevitable — that’s what the market is telling us and factoring in to bond yields and the currency," said Craig Pheiffer, chief investment strategist at Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management.

He said the medium-term budget and "all its poetry ... about sowing seeds for a harvest that you want to reap, but there were very few seeds discussed — there was also a lot of ‘wait and see’ in the February budget and that was also a disappointment for the market".

The bad news contained in the speech included the budget deficit for the 2017-18 year rising to 4.3%, from the 3.1% February target; spending being R3.9bn higher than expected; and 2017’s GDP growth’s downward revision, from 1.3% to 0.7%.

Ratings agencies have previously indicated that any fiscal slippage could result in further downgrades.

"The South African economic pie is not growing fast enough, government is not appreciating its share, and the baker and those paying for the ingredients are increasingly showing their frustration. In the near future, something has got to give," said Charl Botha, portfolio manager at Mercato Financial Services.

But with the JSE skewed in favour of the big, dual-listed stocks, the all share had gained 0.63% to 58,491.4 points by lunchtime, boosted mainly by resources and industrial shares.

Banks shed 2.13%, in line with weaker rand and rising government bond yields.

Anglo American was up 3.32% to R270.71, BHP Billiton 2.6% to R256.81 and Sasol 1.77% to R407.07.

Anglo American Platinum gained 2.95% to R386.07, Impala 9.42% to R35.79 and Lonmin 9.57% to R18.20.

British American Tobacco rose 2.71% to R928.52 and Richemont 1.29% to a record R129.15.

However, transport and logistics group Imperial, which is sensitive to currency fluctuations, dropped 3.59% to R186.55 and Barloworld 1.76% to R131.25.

FirstRand lost 2.13% to R51.09, Standard Bank 2.58% to R160.93, Nedbank shed 2.25% to R206.62, and Barclays Africa 2.18% to R137.24.

Sanlam gave up 3.05% to R68.87 and Liberty Group 1.71% to R106.96.

Retailer Mr Price shed 2.64% to R170.84 and TFG 3.04% to R128.69