JSE hits record as rand hedges benefit from pricing in of further downgrades

The JSE opened firmer on Thursday at record levels as the market reacted positively to the weaker rand, which lost a further 1% to the dollar as Wednesday’s medium-term budget statement sparked renewed downgrade concerns.

Miners led the charge on mixed commodity prices as retailers and banks retreated and as rand hedges cashed in on the weaker currency.

The rand was at R14.2136 to the dollar from R14.0502 and R13.7664 before the statement. Bonds continued their sharp slide, with the R186 at a yield of 9.39% from 9.065% and 8.86% before the statement.

Rand hedges and miners have rallied in response as they earn most of their earnings from foreign assets, and so benefits from a weaker local currency.

Analysts said Finance Minister Malusi Gibaba’s first budget represented the reality of fiscal slippage and a departure from fiscal consolidation to the edge of a fiscal cliff. Ratings agencies have previously indicated that any fiscal slippage could result in further downgrades, which would result in a weaker rand and outflows from the bond market, at a time when debt services costs would be rising exponentially.

Nedbank analysts said in a note that a downgrade and exclusion from the world government bond index (WGBI) seemed to be a foregone conclusion, judging from the market’s reaction.

"We believe the risks of credit ratings downgrades before year-end have risen materially," it said.

Should ratings agencies wait to assess the February 2018 budget instead, downgrades would still be highly likely by June 2018, Nedbank said.

Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan said the retreat from planned fiscal consolidation and the absence of a stabilisation of debt ratios substantially heightened the risk of further credit-rating downgrades this year.

"However, it may be the case that before further downwards ratings actions, the rating agencies will look to the outcome of the ANC elective conference in December, which will undoubtedly inform economic and fiscal policy and therefore the 2018 budget," she said.

Asian markets were mixed with the Nikkei 225 gaining 0.15% as the Hang Seng lost 0.35%. The Dow closed 0.48% lower on Wednesday as upbeat economic data strengthened the case for a more hawkish stance from the US Federal Reserve.

Brent crude drifted lower to $58.24 a barrel.

At 9.39am the all share was 0.55% higher at 58,444.20 and the blue-chip top 40 0.61%. The gold index added 2.53%, resources 2.12%, platinum 2% and industrials 0.29%. General retailers dropped 1.26%, banks 0.83% and property 0.34%.

Anglo American rose 2.47% to R268.46 and BHP 2.23% to R255.88.

Sasol was up 1.31% to R405.22.

Kumba Iron Ore gained 3.07% to R275.

Global beer giant Anheuser-Busch InBev was down 0.61% to R1,693.41 as a third-quarter update failed to impress the market. Third-quarter revenue grew by 3.6% but total volumes declined by 1.2%.

British American Tobacco rose 2.35% to R925.26 and Richemont 1.73% to a record R129.70.

Among gold stocks Sibanye rose 3.85% to R17.81. Group operating profit for the quarter ended September at R2.8bn was 41% higher than the previous quarter’s figure.

Impala Platinum rose 3.18% to R33.75.

Among banks Nedbank shed 1.45% to R208.31 and Standard Bank 0.93% to R163.65.

Among retailers Mr Price shed 1.54% to R172.77 and Woolworths 1.08% to R55.80.

Clicks added 0.26% to R155.62. The group said that annual diluted headline earnings per share (HEPS) to end-August rose 14.5%.

Locally focused property stocks were sharply lower, with Growthpoint down 1.43% to R24.15, but those with a foreign bias were higher. Nepi Rockcastle rose 0.88% to R195.70 and Hammerson jumped 1.66% to R96.70. Redefine International added 1.75% to R6.97 despite reporting a lower dividend.

MTN shed 2.02% to R121.99.

Naspers was flat at R3,330.16.

Consumer goods group AVI jumped 4.91% to R99.35.

Mondi shot up 2.06% to R345.70.