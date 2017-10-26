JSE at record level as miners and rand hedges surge on weaker currency

The JSE tracked buoyant global markets on Thursday, as foreign-focused stocks gained from a dismal outlook for the rand, while domestically orientated stocks came under pressure.

Banks, retailers and insurance companies suffered the most, while platinum and gold miners surged, despite weaker precious metal prices.

Analysts said investors were increasingly pricing in the prospect that ratings agencies would downgrade SA’s credit status in coming months, after a medium-term budget policy statement that painted a grim picture for both economic growth and fiscal consolidation.

"The lack of plans for fiscal consolidation and reining in the debt ratio means that SA’s local currency credit ratings will likely be cut to junk status within weeks," said Old Mutual Investment group senior economist Johann Els. Multiple downgrades within the next six to 12 months were very likely.

Negative sentiment was worsened by comment from ratings agencies. Fitch warned the move away from fiscal consolidation was happening faster than expected, while S&P Global Ratings expressed concern that local politics was trumping economic fundamentals.

Locally, producer inflation surprised, coming in higher than expected. This, along with the heightened risk of downgrades, "eliminates the scope for any further interest-rate cuts in the current cycle", said Investec economist Kamilla Kaplan.

The all share added 0.78% to 58,576.3 points and the top 40 rose 0.8%.

Platinums gained 7.21%, gold miners 4.21%, resources 2.91% and industrials 0.77%.

Banks fell 2.4%, general retailers 1.48% and financials 1.2%.

Rand hedge British American Tobacco was up 2.21% to R924 and Richemont 1.79% to R129.78.

Anheuser-Busch InBev was off 0.82% to R1,689.72, after earlier reporting a 5.7% decline in third-quarter revenue. This was primarily due to supply disruptions due to hurricanes in its largest market, the US, reported Dow Jones newswires.

Investment holding group PSG lost 1.91% to R254.70 and Remgro 1.23% to R212, while Brait added 0.81% to R52.42.

Diversified miner BHP gained 2.68% to R257, Anglo American 2.13% to R267.59 and Glencore 1.81% to R70.69.

Kumba Iron Ore rose 4.57% to R279, Exxaro 3.59% to R150.21 and Assore 3.16% to R305.75.

Gold Fields surged 6.85% to R59, Sibanye 4.26% to R17.88 and Harmony 3.7% to R17.88.

Impala Platinum rocketed 13.12% to R37, while Lonmin gained 7.3% to R33.80 and Northam 5.21% to R52.70.

Sasol lifted 3.46% to R413.84.

Standard Bank dropped 3.14% to R160.01, Barclays Africa 2.85% to R136.30 and Nedbank 2.64% to R205.79.

Sanlam lost 2.97% to R68.93 and Coronation 2.43% to R70.61.

Steinhoff Africa Retail dropped 5.94% to R22.81.

Tertiary education company Stadio dropped 4.41% to R5.85, after earlier announcing it was acquiring fashion-educator Lisof, for an undisclosed amount.

Clicks fell 0.55% to R154.35, despite earlier declaring a final dividend of R2.34 for the year to end-August, an increase of 18.4% on the prior year.

Redefine International gained 1.46% to R6.95, after earlier reporting gross rental income increased 3.7%, and office vacancy reduced to 4.2%, for the year to end-August.

Delta Property Fund gave up 0.41% to R7.40, ahead of its interim results to end-August on Friday. In the prior period it increased half-year distribution to 45.93c per share, reporting a vacancy rate of 9.2%.

Montauk Holdings rose 0.75% to R33.50, after earlier reporting that HEPS were expected to rise by between 48.2% and 58.2% for the half-year to end-September.

Global markets were higher, with the Dow inching back up towards record territory after a significant drop on Wednesday.

Shortly after the JSE closed, the Dow was up 0.51% and the S&P 500 0.33%. The CAC 40 had gained 0.91%, the DAX 30 0.61% and the FTSE 100 0.37%.

Platinum was off 0.47% to $920.42 an ounce and gold 0.31% to $1,272.73.

Brent crude was flat at $58.34 a barrel.