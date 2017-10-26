Gold steadies on the weaker dollar ahead of ECB meeting

London — Gold steadied on Thursday as global equities fell and the dollar held near a week low against the euro before a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting, though risks for gold prevailed in the absence of any hawkish surprises from the ECB.

The ECB is expected to outline a scaling back of bond purchases at its meeting later on Thursday, though the decision is largely factored in and it will take a hawkish tone to push the dollar down further against the euro. A strong dollar makes dollar-priced gold costlier for non-US investors.

"The risk is that the ECB will sound as dovish, as they can. [Also] the stocks are at extremely high levels in the US, but I think Europe is going to start playing catch up [so] I’m bearish on gold," said Fawad Razaqzada analyst at FOREX.com.

Spot gold edged up 0.2% to $1279.08 an ounce at 10.21am GMT. US gold futures for December delivery rose 0.1% to $1,280.20 an ounce.

Helping gold, global equities fell off peaks for a second day as investors closely monitored the risk of aggressive monetary tightening from central banks and underwhelming corporate earnings. A fall in equities, seen as risky assets, tends to boost safe haven gold. Still the biggest losses in equities were seen overnight in the US, with the mood in Asia calmer overnight and with European stocks opening higher as investors awaited the ECB decision.

"The [gold] market still feels like it wants to try lower, [though] there may just be a short squeeze to the topside first," said gold trader MKS in a note. Also weighing on gold was speculation that the next US Federal Reserve chairperson could be a policy hawk, a factor that would boost the dollar.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump polled Republicans on whether they would prefer Stanford University economist John Taylor or current Fed governor Jerome Powell for the job, and more senators preferred Taylor. "A hawkish governor such as Taylor could lead to a rise in bond yields and be negative for the gold price," said John Sharma, an economist with National Australia Bank.

In other precious metals, silver rose 0.5% to $16.99 an ounce. Platinum rose 0.3% to $921.50 an ounce, while palladium climbed 0.9% to $968.75 an ounce.

Said Julius Baer in a note:"On current levels, a lot of bad news is priced into platinum while palladium still looks due for a correction with another dent in global car sales looming."

Reuters