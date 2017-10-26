Futures gain as JSE closes at record high and Dow opens firmer

South African futures were firmer on Thursday in line with a record-high close on the JSE all share and a positive opening on the Dow.

The Dow was up 0.4% soon after the JSE’s close as company earnings drove the market higher, this time from Ford, Twitter, Hershey and ConocoPhillips.

European bourses were firmer after the European Central Bank (ECB) extended its asset purchasing programme to September 2018, adding another nine months. It did say, however, it would reduce its monthly net purchases to €30bn, while making no changes to interest rates or to its forward guidance.

In early evening trade, the FTSE 100 had gained 0.51% and the DAX 30 1.26%.

The JSE all share added 0.78% to 58,576.3 points and the top 40 0.8%. Platinums gained 7.21%, gold miners 4.21%, resources 2.91%, and industrials 0.77%. Banks fell 2.4%, general retailers 1.48%, and financials 1.2%.

Company earnings remained the main drivers of market sentiment, analysts said.

Shares in big lenders Barclays and Deutsche Bank slid on Thursday after financial results failed to please, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Barclays slid 6.4%, facing its worst session since June 2016, immediately after the UK’s Brexit referendum. The British lender said third-quarter revenue fell 5% from a year ago after its investment bank was hit by low market volatility, which hurt trading revenues.

The rand was last at R14.1921 to the dollar from R14.0502, while the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 9.275% from 9.065%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 0.88% to 52,903 points, a record high. The number of contracts traded was 28,329 from Wednesday’s 14‚907.