Euro climbs ahead of ECB statement on winding down quantitative easing

London — The euro climbed for a third day and stocks slipped to a month low on Thursday, as traders waited for formal confirmation from the European Central Bank (ECB) that will take its biggest step yet in unwinding years of loose monetary policy.

Banking stocks were also in focus as Europe’s Deutsche Bank and Barclays both tumbled after results, and SA’s markets lurched lower again after its budget on Wednesday rattled investors.

In a pre-ECB appetiser, Sweden and Norway’s central banks both kept their interest rates on hold. Their currencies barely budged though as attention remained firmly on a euro camped at a one-week high of $1.1820 and up 12.5% for the year.

The ECB will announce its policy decision at 11.45am GMT and hold a news conference at 12.30pm GMT.

It is expected to say that from the start of 2018 it will be pumping either €30bn or €40bn a month into eurozone bond markets, rather than the current rate of €60bn a month.

Markets will also be looking at how long it plans to maintain that new rate and for any tweak in language on when it may start actually raising its currently negative interest rates.

"The pace they decrease the bond buying is the important factor, I would say they cut [the purchases] by €20bn [a month] considering how the market is," said SEB investment management’s global head of asset allocation, Hans Peterson.

"They need to keep the economy going before taking away the punch bowl." European bonds, which like other global fixed-income markets have seen a sell-off over the last week, remained subdued.

Benchmark German Bund yields hovered at just over 0.47% after US treasury yields had hit a seven-month high of 2.4750% overnight.

European shares struck hit four-week lows too before they managed to steady.

While bank stocks were the main drag, former mobile phone giant Nokia was the biggest individual faller as weak earning from its now mainstay networks equipment business sent its shares down as much as 14%.

SA sell-off

Elsewhere in currencies, the pound built on strong GDP data, to hit a 9-day high.

The dollar eased 0.2% to ¥113.515 after hitting a three-month top. It was also down 0.1% against a broader basket of major currencies.

The rand was the day’s big mover again, though. It dropped another 1% after Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement slashed growth forecasts, ramped up debt projections and reignite fears for its investment-grade credit rating.

It left the currency down almost 4% and heading for its worst week since the sacking of a respected former finance minister in March.

The Canadian dollar also felt a major shift. It was trying to claw back ground having fallen 1% to a three-month low of C$1.2816 per dollar after the Bank of Canada sounded more cautious than of late in its policy statement.

Among commodities, oil slipped a touch following an unexpected increase in US crude inventories and high US production and exports.

Brent crude was down 15 US cents at $58.29 a barrel by 9am GMT. The global benchmark is not far below its 26-month high of $59.49 hit in late September. US light crude was 15c lower at $52.03.

Markets have been supported by comments from Saudi Arabia’s energy minister earlier this week reiterating the kingdom’s determination to end a global supply glut that has weighed on prices for more than three years.

Gold drifted higher, but the main metal market mover was aluminium, which surged to its highest in more than five years as expectations grew that growing demand and cuts to output from China will squeeze supply.

It reached $2,211 a tonne, the highest since March 2012.

"New price support has emerged in the form of cost inflation," analysts at Standard Chartered said.

Reuters