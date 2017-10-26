Bonds slump as foreign investors flee after medium-term budget

South African bonds were much weaker on Thursday morning as the market digested the medium-term budget policy statement.

Markets went into frenzy on Wednesday afternoon when the much-awaited speech raised alarms of a possible credit-rating downgrade.

The medium-term budget was not well received, with the rand bonds heading for levels last seen in December 2016.

The rand started weakening before the finance minister began to speak, gradually losing value and closing the day 4.77% weaker against the dollar. Bonds also caught up with the downward trend.

Markets reacted negatively to a ballooning deficit, falling revenue and soaring debt.

Highlights were that the deficit for the 2017-18 year went up 4.3% from the 3.1% February target, spending will be R3.9bn higher than expected, while growth has been revised downwards from 1.3% to 0.7%

Sasfin analysts said nonresidents registered their worry, shedding more than R5bn worth of bonds, with the primary dealer base absorbing most of the stock, while local clients were relatively small net buyers.

At 9.01am the R186 government bond was bid at 9.400% from Thursday’s 9.065%.

The rand was at R14.1472 to the dollar from R14.0502.