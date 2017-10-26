Bonds continue to weaken as fears over credit-rating downgrade increase

South African bonds were under immense pressure in mid-afternoon trade on Thursday as fears mounted that rating agencies could soon downgrade the country’s debt rating.

S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s, which have SA’s local currency-denominated debt just one notch above subinvestment grade, or junk status, are scheduled to meet in November to review their ratings.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba sparked fears of a ratings downgrade when delivering the medium-term budget policy statement, which painted a bleak economic outlook, on Wednesday.

"The surprise in yesterday’s budget speech was not that the fiscal situation is deteriorating. Rather, it was the fact that Gigaba offered no solutions to this deterioration," said Win Thin, global head of emerging markets at Brown Brothers Harriman.

The bad news contained in the speech included the budget deficit for the 2017-18 year rising to 4.3%‚ from the 3.1% February target, spending being R3.9bn higher than expected, and 2017’s GDP growth’s downward revision‚ from 1.3% to 0.7%.

Market response to the speech has been both swift and punishing, with the yield on the benchmark R186 bond rising by 56 basis points since Tuesday’s close.

"The bond market is very sensitive to credit risk and therefore to see it react this way speaks to its view on the risks facing SA," Mercato Financial Services analyst Charl Botha said.

Bond yields broadly reflect the cost of government borrowing.

At 3.32pm, the R186 government bond was bid at 9.42% from Thursday’s 9.065% and the R207 at 8.08% from 7.695%.

The rand was at R14.2263 to the dollar from R14.0502.