Bonds continue to slide as investors mull increased risk to SA’s credit quality

South African bonds remained significantly weaker shortly before midday on Thursday, with markets still reacting to the disappointing medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

In more bad news, producer inflation for September also came in higher than expected on Thursday, but bonds showed little initial reaction.

The rand and bonds have weakened significantly since Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba’s statement, during which the Treasury announced that the deficit would widen over the next three years, something analysts cautioned put SA at risk of further downgrades.

Sasfin analysts said nonresidents registered their worry, shedding more than R5bn worth of bonds on Wednesday, with the primary dealer base absorbing most of the stock. Local clients were relatively small net buyers.

Statistics SA’s producer price index for September came in at 5.2% year on year, compared with a Bloomberg consensus of 4.9%.

Much focus is also on the European Central Bank (ECB), which will hold a briefing following its latest policy meeting at 1.45pm local time.

Analysts expect the ECB to be circumspect regarding when quantitative easing would come to an end, with broad consensus, however, that monthly bond purchases would be halved.

ECB President Mario Draghi was likely to announce a reduction in the eurozone’s bond-buying programme to €30bn a month, and a nine-month extension, but the Bank was unlikely to commit to tapering towards zero during this period, said Barclay’s Research analysts. No change in forward guidance was expected for the near term, but the first interest-rate increase was likely in the fourth quarter of 2018, the analysts said.

At 11.40am the R186 government bond was bid at 9.39% from Thursday’s 9.065% and the R207 was at 8.015% from 7.695%.

The rand was at R14.1961 to the dollar from R14.0502.