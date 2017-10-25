Rand recovers slightly ahead of medium-term budget

The rand fared slightly better on Wednesday morning than earlier in the week, but enthusiasm for the local currency is still tenuous and fragile.

Local and international factors have recently ganged up against the rand.

A weak rand can stoke inflation by raising the cost of imports, including fuel.

The rand battled to recover from the setback caused by President Jacob Zuma’s surprise decision to shuffle his Cabinet last week.

Local political concerns coincided with renewed interest in the dollar, which has been supported by optimism over tax cuts in the US.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year note held above 2.4%, its highest level since May, implying that markets expected more interest rate increases.

Higher US rates could reduce the appeal of the so-called carry trade — where money is borrowed in low interest-rate environments and invested in currencies that offer higher returns.

Benchmark government yields in Germany and the UK have also picked up from their recent lows ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting on Thursday.

The short-term catalyst for the rand could come from the medium-term budget policy statement, which Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba presents on Wednesday afternoon.

"In general, the rand has not been meaningfully affected by budget issues for most for the past two decades. This must change. Quite simply, the budget situation is so bad that it is becoming a key economic issue," said Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns.

At 9.24am, the rand was at R13.7413 to the dollar from R13.7691.

It was at R16.1580 to the euro from R16.1931 and at R18.0282 to the pound from R18.0777.

The euro was at $1.1760, unchanged from Tuesday.