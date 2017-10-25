Rand firms slightly before medium-term budget but remains in tight range

The rand was slightly firmer to the dollar at midday on Wednesday, but remained in the generally weaker range it has occupied over the past couple of weeks.

Markets now await the tabling of the medium-term budget policy statement, which Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba will deliver in Parliament shortly after 2pm.

Local markets have been moving sideways for some time in anticipation of the statement, which is expected to inform how the finance ministry will tackle some of the SA’s mounting fiscal woes.

Analysts expected the rand to weaken ahead of the statement. It fell as low as R13.78/$ recently.

While there have been some positive economic indicators in the past few months, the investment community is eager to find out how Gigaba plans to further ignite investment confidence in SA.

At 11.30am the rand was at R13.7410 to the dollar from R13.7691.

It was at R16.1715 to the euro from R16.1931 and at R18.1250 to the pound from R18.0777.

The euro was at $1.1768 from $1.1760.