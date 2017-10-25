Oil falls from its four-week highs on shock increase in crude inventories

New York — Oil prices slipped on Wednesday from four-week highs after a surprising increase in crude inventories, though the market was underpinned by statements from top exporter Saudi Arabia, which said it was determined to end a three-year supply glut.

Petrol and heating oil futures rose after US government data showed substantial drawdowns in inventories headed into the [northern hemisphere] winter fuel season. That and an increase in US refining output buoyed hopes for a draw in crude inventories in coming weeks.

By 3.38pm GMT, Brent crude futures dipped 17c to $58.16 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 30c at $52.17.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that crude inventories rose by 856,000 barrels in the week to October 20. Analysts had expected a decrease of 2.6-million barrels. Production rebounded from a sharp fall-off due to Hurricane Nate, and imports rose as well.

However, the EIA data showed petrol and distillate inventories both fell by more than 5-million barrels, and refinery utilisation rates rose 3.3 percentage points.

"Product stocks fell sharply, despite higher processing, which points to very robust demand," said Carsten Fritsch, oil analyst at Commerzbank in Germany.

US RBOB petrol futures rose 0.4% to $1.7226 a gallon, while heating oil futures, a proxy for distillates such as diesel and fuel oil, gained 0.2% to $1.8249 a gallon.

On Tuesday, Saudi Arabian energy minister Khalid al-Falih raised the prospect of prolonged output restraint once the oil cartel Opec-led pact to cut supplies ends. Global inventory levels are falling and demand is strong, but Brent has remained below $60 a barrel, partly due to concern that the crude glut may grow again after March 2018, when the output reduction deal is due to end.

Opec, Russia and other producers have cut oil output by about 1.8-million barrels per day (bpd). Opec’s next meeting is on November 7 in Vienna, Austria, when they will consider extending the deal.

Disruptions to exports from Iraq, Opec’s second-largest producer, amid tensions between Baghdad and autonomous Iraqi Kurdistan, have supported oil. On Wednesday, Kurdish authorities offered to suspend their independence drive.

While other producers cut output, US production rebounded to 9.5-million bpd in the latest week. US crude exports have averaged 1.7-million bpd over the past four weeks, the highest ever.

"Saudi Arabia’s determination to re-balance the market, together with ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, will remain supportive of oil prices," said Abhishek Kumar, senior energy analyst at Interfax Energy’s Global Gas Analytics in London. "However, rising oil production in the US and persistently high exports from the country will be the key bearish factors."

